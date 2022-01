Sydney Classic Results

Thursday At Sydney Olympic Park Sydney Purse: $521,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SYDNEY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Sydney Tennis Classic at Sydney Olympic Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Dusan Lajovic (6), Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Aslan Karatsev (1), Russia, def. Lorenzo Sonego (5), Italy, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Reilly Opelka (4), United States, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. David Goffin (8), Belgium, 6-2, ret.

Women's Singles

Quarterfinals

Anett Kontaveit (4), Estonia, def. Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, 6-4, 0-0, ret.

Barbora Krejcikova (3), Czech Republic, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-0, 6-2.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Paula Badosa (5), Spain, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Matt Reid and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Franko Skugor (8), Croatia, 6-3, 6-1.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, and Szymon Walkow, Poland, 6-4, 7-5.

Fabrice Martin, France, and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (6), Germany, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 6-4, 6-3.

Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (3), Australia, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-3, 14-12.

Matt Reid and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-7.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, 7-5, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-7.

Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Alexa Guarachi Mathison (4), Chile, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 10-4.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-4, 6-0.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Natela Dzalamidze and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 5-7, 7-5, 10-8.