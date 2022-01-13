Alexa
DPP lawmakers criticize China's use of Taiwan pop stars in pro-unification music video

Recent music video features Jam Hsiao, Nana Ouyang

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/13 18:30
Taiwanese pop star Jam Hsiao (Youtube, screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politicians on Thursday (Jan. 13) blasted China’s use of Taiwanese stars in a recent music video promoting unification.

The Chinese media company CMG Cross-Strait Radio and the TV program "Looking at the Taiwan Strait" released the music video for the song "We’re singing a song together" earlier this month. The ballad features Taiwanese singers Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), Chen Linong (陳立農), famed lyricist Vincent Fang (方文山), and celebrity Nana Ouyang (歐陽娜娜).

Some of the more undeniably pro-unification lyrics include "fallen leaves return to their roots in China" and "crossing the strait, the two sides have always been one family."

DPP lawmaker Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) pointed out that whenever Beijing asks Taiwanese artists to sing “united front songs,” it is nothing more than an effort to win over the hearts and minds of Taiwanese youth so they can better understand its intentions, Liberty Times reported.

He also warned China not to engage in these “small tricks.”

DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said that though the song may be sweet on the ears, China is still sending fighter jets to harass Taiwan daily and threatening war on a regular basis.

He reminded Taiwanese celebrities that no matter how much they cooperate with Beijing, their wealth will disappear overnight if they lose relevance or usefulness to the Chinese Communist Party.
