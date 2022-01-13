Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Cushman & Wakefield Successfully Co-Sell Block 4, Yau Tong Industrial Building More Than 80% of Total Ownerships Sold at HK$580 Million

By Cushman & Wakefield, Media OutReach
2022/01/13 18:30

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 January 2022 - The world's leading real estate services provider, Cushman & Wakefield, having been appointed by the landlord, has successfully co-sold to a buyer more than 80% of the total ownerships of Block 4, Yau Tong Industrial Building, at No. 18 – 20, Sze Shan Street, Yau Tong. The total purchase price was HK$580 million, equivalent to HK$4,100 per square foot. As more than 80% of the total ownerships of the building have been acquired, the buyer will now unify the property rights through a compulsory sale order prior to redeveloping the building.

The property is located in the Yau Tong integrated mix-use development area. Completed in 1979, it is currently a four-story industrial building. With around 41,800 square feet of site area, the lot has been designated as Residential (Group E). The buyer is expected to redevelop the property into a residential project, with some units enjoying sea views of Yau Tong Bay and Hong Kong East.

Cushman & Wakefield's Associate Director of Capital Markets, Hong Kong, Alfred Kwan, commented, "Yau Tong is undergoing a transformation, with a number of new residential buildings completed, including Maya by Nouvelle, Peninsula East, and Ocean One. A residential site of over 40,000 square feet in Kowloon East, with sea views, is highly exceptional. The completion of this redevelopment project will accelerate Yau Tong's metamorphosis into a high-end residential area."

Please click here to download images.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global advisory services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners, with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 22 offices serves local markets across the region, earning recognition and winning multiple awards for industry-leading performance. The firm had global revenues of US$7.8 billion in 2020 across core services including valuation, consulting, project & development services, capital markets, project & occupier services, industrial & logistics, retail and others. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Updated : 2022-01-13 19:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
"