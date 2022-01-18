Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

NCKU puts on exhibition of its role in history of Taiwan's former capital

4-in-1 exhibition presents historical context of 90-year-old university's influence on development of Tainan

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/01/18 13:12
(NCKU Museum photo)

(NCKU Museum photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A combined exhibition of works by National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) faculty and students that offers a glimpse into the school’s history and its role in urban development is now underway.

Three exhibitions — Lighting up in the East District of Tainan, Anchors Aweigh: Naval Architecture and Harbor Engineering, and Settling on the Sandbar — will be showcased at the NCKU museum until June 30, April 30, and Sept. 30, respectively. A fourth exhibition, Vax Border: The Science of Vaccines, will be permanent.

Known as a cradle of entrepreneurship and industrial engineering experts, the Tainan-based school was the top-ranked Taiwanese college in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings in 2021. For years, the university has been fostering academy-industry partnerships to bring in new ideas for research at a faster pace.

The four-in-one exhibition presents a historical context of the former capital and the 90-year-old school.

Established in 1931, the school has long been tasked with industry talent cultivation and training. In the early 1950s after the war, the students took part in the country's various civil infrastructure designs as well as construction, including shipbuilding, requiring cross-disciplinary, cross-institutional collaboration, NCKU museum director Wu Ping-sheng (吳秉聲) said.

NCKU set up the Department of Systems and Naval Mechatronic Engineering in 1970, the first of its kind in the country, and today many of its alumni are taking part in the domestic submarine and other naval warship projects.

In addition to engineering and science, the school has also played a pivotal role in the local literature, culture, and urbanization that shaped the city of Tainan. In this exhibit, viewers can delve into the nostalgia and have meaningful exchanges through both interactive and non-interactive installations in various forms of media.

"Vax Border" revisits debates about various vaccine programs from the points of view of professionals in different fields, including NCKU Hospital physicians, psychologists, sociologists and historians. The display of their thought-provoking narratives is designed to make viewers rethink how vaccines continue to serve urban and human progress.

"Settling on the Sandbar," created with the assistance of architecture department faculty, highlights the connection between Tainan and the world of the 17th century. Coinciding with the upcoming 400th anniversary of the Dutch-built Fort Zeelandia, the exhibit showcases new findings about how the structure was really built.

“The museum is designed to be a discourse-rich platform for school faculty and students to present their research relevant to Tainan, further increasing engagement with the city as well as with the world," Wu said. "Our next step is to set up an online museum to offer a virtual experience, which is believed to be something new, exciting, and safe to come and see in the post-pandemic era.”

The complete schedule will also be available on the museum's website. It will be closed during the Lunar New Year holiday (Jan. 29 to Feb. 7).

NCKU puts on exhibition of its role in history of Taiwan's former capital
(NCKU Museum photo)
NCKU
museum
Tainan
art
exhibition

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's NCKU Hospital administers nearly 10,000 booster shots in a day
Taiwan's NCKU Hospital administers nearly 10,000 booster shots in a day
2022/01/17 11:09
13-year-old becomes Taiwan’s youngest national table tennis team member
13-year-old becomes Taiwan’s youngest national table tennis team member
2022/01/11 19:20
Eye-catching art exhibition 'Gaki Hip' overturning Taiwan stereotypes
Eye-catching art exhibition 'Gaki Hip' overturning Taiwan stereotypes
2022/01/11 14:13
Taiwan's immersive 'Log Out Time' a Monet for the 2020s
Taiwan's immersive 'Log Out Time' a Monet for the 2020s
2022/01/06 12:33
Taiwan’s NCKU, Quanta Computer set up joint AI Research Center
Taiwan’s NCKU, Quanta Computer set up joint AI Research Center
2021/12/29 18:03

Updated : 2022-01-18 14:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan’s TSMC, Foxconn raise COVID-19 alert as outbreak worsens
Taiwan’s TSMC, Foxconn raise COVID-19 alert as outbreak worsens
"