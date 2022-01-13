Taiwan sees cancer diagnosis tempo speed up to every 4 minutes and 20 seconds

The rate of new cancer diagnoses has been speeding up, says the Health Promotion Administration. The rate of new cancer diagnoses has been speeding up, says the Health Promotion Administration. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The aging of the population and unhealthy lifestyles contributed to a cancer diagnosis being made every four minutes and 20 seconds in 2019, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said Thursday (Jan. 13).

A new report based on the data for 2019 listed colorectal cancer as the most common cancer in Taiwan for the 14th year running, with breast cancer showing the fastest rise, CNA reported.

The number of confirmed cancer cases increased by 5,123 to 121,254 from 2018 to 2019, with 64,109 men and 57,145 women. The median age of a new cancer patient was 64, according to the report.

The 10 most prevalent types of cancer were colorectal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, oral cancer, prostate cancer, thyroid cancer, skin cancer, stomach cancer, and endometrial cancer.

Breast cancer came first for women, followed by lung cancer and colorectal cancer, which was the top type of cancer for men, with lung cancer and oral cancer in second and third place.