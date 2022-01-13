Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US State Dept. issues report countering China's SCS claims

New report says China undermining rule of law on high seas

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/13 17:36
Chinese Coast Guard vessel patrolling in South China Sea in April 2021. 

Chinese Coast Guard vessel patrolling in South China Sea in April 2021.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. State Department issued a report on Wednesday (Jan. 12) repudiating China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The report said that China “unlawfully claims sovereignty or some form of exclusive jurisdiction over most of the South China Sea.” It said Beijing’s actions, including its so-called “historic claims” to virtually all of the sea, “gravely undermine the rule of law.”

Dubbed “Limits in the Seas,” the report states that China’s declaration of “historic rights” to the maritime area lacks “substantive content” and is “deficient for its vagueness.” The report points out that Beijing cannot prove the historical validity of its claims, so its pretense that territorial claims are “protected by international law” is false.

A case in point is the decision by an international tribunal in The Hague in 2016. The court ruled that Beijing’s claim had “no legal basis” according to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea — an agreement China is a signatory of.

China refused to accept this ruling and has continued to construct artificial islands throughout the sea. It has also militarized certain outposts, building runways and setting up rocket systems, communications and various other equipment.
State Department
South China Sea
China
Hague
international law
territorial claims

RELATED ARTICLES

Poll: 60% of Taiwanese expect US military to fight for Taiwan
Poll: 60% of Taiwanese expect US military to fight for Taiwan
2022/01/12 19:20
The CCP suffers from “secession denial syndrome”
The CCP suffers from “secession denial syndrome”
2022/01/12 17:25
Taiwan reaffirms support for Lithuania amid Chinese economic coercion
Taiwan reaffirms support for Lithuania amid Chinese economic coercion
2022/01/11 18:03
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
2022/01/11 15:25
DPP lawmakers blast China's inclusion of Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake in 'sister lake' conference
DPP lawmakers blast China's inclusion of Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake in 'sister lake' conference
2022/01/11 13:27

Updated : 2022-01-13 17:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
"