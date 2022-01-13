Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Prosecutors question chief of northeast Taiwan's Yilan County

Agency Against Corruption took part in raids on Yilan County, Luodong Township offices

  286
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/13 16:24
Yilan County Commissioner Lin Tzu-miao. 

Yilan County Commissioner Lin Tzu-miao.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors questioned Yilan County Commissioner Lin Tzu-miao (林姿妙) after raiding 30 locations in connection with the county government and the Luodong Township government, reports said Thursday (Jan. 13).

While investigators did not reveal what the focus of their actions was, media reports noted that Lin had served as mayor of Luodong before being elected to the county leadership post in 2018 as the Kuomintang (KMT) candidate.

After obtaining search warrants, agents for the Yilan District Prosecutors Office and the Ministry of Justice's Agency Against Corruption showed up at the county government building and Luodong Township offices for a raid which was completed by 1 p.m., CNA reported. However, Lin is still being questioned, as are an unspecified number of local government officials, reports said.

The county chief had been scheduled to appear at a public event in a park in Luodong at 9:30 a.m., but at the last minute, the county government announced she would send her deputy instead.

One of the other officials facing questioning is the head of the county’s Land Administration Department, Yang Chung-ming (楊崇明). During the search of his office, investigators covered the windows in paper to prevent the media from filming inside, CNA reported.

A county spokesman said the administration would cooperate with the prosecutors, even though it does not know what the investigation is about.
investigation
prosecutors
Anti-Corruption Agency
Yilan County
Lin Tzu-miao
Luodong
KMT

RELATED ARTICLES

Repeat DUI offenders across Taiwan denied commuted sentences, sent to jail
Repeat DUI offenders across Taiwan denied commuted sentences, sent to jail
2022/01/12 19:08
Asian Boss accused of seeking pro-KMT viewpoints for Taiwan street interviews
Asian Boss accused of seeking pro-KMT viewpoints for Taiwan street interviews
2022/01/12 14:25
New Taipei mayor leaves media guessing on whether he will seek KMT mantle
New Taipei mayor leaves media guessing on whether he will seek KMT mantle
2022/01/10 17:55
Eric Chu’s Facebook erupts as KMT’s losing streak continues in Taiwan
Eric Chu’s Facebook erupts as KMT’s losing streak continues in Taiwan
2022/01/10 11:57
Taiwan’s ruling DPP beats opposition KMT in Taichung legislative by-election
Taiwan’s ruling DPP beats opposition KMT in Taichung legislative by-election
2022/01/09 18:30

Updated : 2022-01-13 17:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
"