Epoxy Resin Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022-2030

Epoxy Resin market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Epoxy Resin market by region.

The Global Epoxy Resin Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.38% to attain a value of USD 7,699.6 Million by the year 2025.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF149

The main factor influencing to the growth of the global epoxy resin market is boosting application of epoxy resin in the paints and coatings industry owing to its high corrosion resistance and strong adhesion. In the automotive industry, epoxy resin is broadly used as a coating on account of its high mechanical strength, high thermal resistance, and strong adhesion to metals. These characteristics accelerate the protection of car bodywork from corrosion and other major damages, which further increases the service life of the vehicle. In the year 2015, about 27,600 tons of epoxy resin were used in Europe per year during the manufacturing stage, of which 22,500 tons were for passenger cars. It is anticipated that all cars in Europe jointly make around 510,000 tons of epoxy resin. Additionally, epoxy resin finds application as marine coatings and holds a significant share of the marine industry. These resin are used as a primer, tie-coat, as well as topcoat (for preventing UV corrosion and decorative purposes). In Europe, about 51,000 tons of BPA-based epoxy resin are used yearly in the construction of ships. Moreover, each new ship constructed is likely to use around 24 tons of BPA-based epoxy resin which is expected to boost the growth of the epoxy resin market in the coming years.

These resin are also used in ship maintenance and repairs of multiple parts including ballast tanks, decks, underwater hulls, topsides, cargo tanks or holds, and superstructures. Epoxy resin either react with several co-reactants like phenols, amines, thiols, or with themselves in the presence of catalysts. It has superior mechanical properties and exhibits higher thermal and chemical resistance compared to other types of resin. Further, factor such as increasing demand for epoxy-based composites in the automotive & transportation industry and constant growth in the construction industry is pushing the market. Additionally, the rising demand for epoxy-based composites in the automotive and aerospace industries is also expected to boost the global market growth. In addition, the rising construction activities in the evolving economies of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa market is further projected to create immense opportunities for the epoxy resin producers during the forecast period. However, volatile raw material prices of epoxy resin are expected to hamper the global market growth during the review period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF149

The rising demand for epoxy-based composite materials in the manufacturing of automobiles and aircraft is likely to fuel the growth of the global epoxy resin market during the assessment period. The rising demand for premium-quality multifunctional materials in aeronautics requires the formulation and production of advanced nanostructured composites with excellent mechanical properties. Additionally, the increasing need to enhance the efficiency of commercial and military aircraft has resulted in the introduction of high-performance structural materials, which are light in weight. Composite materials play a vital role in aircraft components owing to their excellent strength and high stiffness-to-density ratio. These materials comprise high-strength stiff fibres in a tough resin matrix. In addition, the stringent Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards influenced the automobile manufacturers to seek for an immediate solution to reduce the greenhouse emissions and increase the fuel economy. These challenges result in the need to develop a vehicle that is safe, functional with low emission, and economical. Epoxy resin is a family of oligomeric material that can be further reacted with curing agents to form thermoset polymer exhibiting a high degree of chemical and corrosion resistance. It is a flexible thermosetting resin that refers to a type of reactive prepolymer and polymer, containing epoxide groups

According to Statista, as of 2022 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF149

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Epoxy Resin Market has been segmented into different regions like North America including US & Canada, Europe including Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific including China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America, Middle East & Africa including Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, North Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The US is the leading market for second-hand cars and hence the demand for epoxy resin in the production of automotive refinish coatings is anticipated to quicken the regional market growth during the forecast period. The demand for epoxy resin in the production of paints used in the automotive industry is growing in Asia-Pacific owing to the increase in production of automobiles and disposable income in the region. The development of the European market is powered by the growing aerospace industry and infrastructure development, which is anticipated to improve the demand for architectural coatings in the region. In the Middle East & Africa, the increase in the number of infrastructure projects is driving the demand for epoxy resin in construction applications. Moreover, the high production of electronic components, automobile parts, and aircraft are driving the demand for epoxy resin in the manufacturing of combined materials that are light in weight.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF149

Market Segmentation

Global Epoxy Resin Market has been segmented by Type, technology, application, end-use and region. By type the market has been segmented into DGBEF, DGBEA, Novolac, Glycidylamine, Aliphatic and Others. Among these, the Diglycidil Ether of Bisphenol-F (DGBEF) segment held major share of the market in the year 2018, due to its increasing use in the production of materials to be used in a number of industries such as automotive and building & construction. DGBEA is also projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

By technology the market has been segmented into Liquid Epoxy, Waterborne Epoxy, Solvent Cut Epoxy and Others. The liquid epoxy resin held largest market share owing to increasing application in paints & coatings. Waterborne epoxy is estimated to be fastest-growing segment of the global epoxy resin market due to its increasing use in powder coating applications.

By application the market has been segmented into Paints & Coatings, Composites, Adhesives, Electronic Encapsulation, Grouts & Mortars and Others.

By end use the market has been segmented into Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Aerospace and Others. Building & construction industry is the leading segment, growing at a significant CAGR to attain USD 2,696.2 Million till the year 2025, on account of increasing infrastructure advancement around the world. The automotive industry is another substantial segment in the global epoxy resin market, which is growing at the greatest CAGR due to rising use of epoxy resin-based materials for manufacturing parts of automobiles.

By region the market has been segmented into different regions like North America including US & Canada, Europe including Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific including China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America, Middle East & Africa including Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, North Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF149

Major Players

The proposed spectators in the Global Epoxy Resin Market are huge corporates, SMEs, distributors and wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations and industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Epoxy Resin Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Epoxy Resin Market are Epoxy resin manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, and wholesalers, Governments, associations, and industrial bodies, Investors and trade experts. Aditya Birla Chemicals (India), Atul Ltd (India), Ciech S.A. (Poland), Huntsman International Llc (US), Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd (South Korea), Chang Chun Group (Taiwan), Macro Polymers (India), and Dow (US), Kolon Industries (South Korea), Inc, Spolchemie (Czech Republic), Nan Ya plastics corporation (Taiwan), China Petrochemical Corporation (China),Hexion (US) and Olin Corporation (US) are some of prominent players operating in the global epoxy resin market.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Structure Market Restraints Market Factor Analysis Company Profiles.

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are challenges and opportunities? What is economic impact on market? What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Ask for Discount –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF149

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF149

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/