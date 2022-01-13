Diphenylamine (DPA) Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players

Diphenylamine (DPA) market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Diphenylamine (DPA) market by region.

Market analysis

Generally, Diphenylamine (DPA) is a solid crystalline organic combination with a chemical formula (C6H5)2NH. DPA is a byproduct of aniline, in which amine is bounded by two phenyl groups. It is widely used due to the antioxidant property. It is enclosed in a broad range of lubricants, propellants, and explosives used in the automotive trade and industrial sector as it offers excellent protection against high-temperature oxidation. It is also generally used as a fungicide in the pre- and post-harvest treatment of meaningless scald in apples and pears. Moreover, it finds use as an antiozonant in the production of rubber, plastics, and elastomers as well as dyes, perfumes, and medications. The escalating demand for diphenylamine (DPA) as an antioxidant in lubricants is the major factor projected to boost the growth of the global diphenylamine (DPA) market. Nitrocellulose-centered explosives and propellants are also showcasing high pressure for DPA as a stabilizer, and thus are contributing largely to the product market growth. The surge of the market is also boosted by the rising product of DPA as a fungicide in the agricultural industry. Additionally, the increasing consumption of rubber and polymer products in the automotive industry is likely to create growth chances for market players during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the health and environmental risks associated with DPA is a major factor projected to impede market growth during the prediction period.

Market segmentation

The Global Diphenylamine (DPA) Market is segmented based on material end use, application and region respectively. Based on end use, the DPA market has been labeled into automotive, agriculture, cosmetics & personal care, general industry, plastics and rubber, and others. The automotive segment held the largest market share of 31.7% in 2018 due to the growing use of lubricants and working fluids, where DPA (around 1%) in used the manufacture process. The application of DPA as an antioxidant in lubricants, and other functional fluids such as engine oil, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids, compressor oil, gear oil, refrigeration oil, broadcast fluids, and turbine oil, among others, serves as a major growth supporter for the automotive end use segment during the review period. By application, the global diphenylamine (DPA) market has been categorized based on application into antioxidants, fungicide, chemical intermediates, and others. The antioxidants segment dominated the global market with a share of 59.2% in 2018 and is expected to follow a similar trend during the forecast period. The antioxidants are used in lubricants & other functional fluids and nitrocellulose-based propellants, explosives, and gun powders. The antioxidant segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period.

Regional analysis

Geographically the Global Diphenylamine (DPA) Market is split in regions like North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the world. Canada in 2018 and is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of over 3.0%, owing to increasing expenditure of DPA automotive parts and other body parts which is coupled with the increasing demand of DPA in the general production such as request in gunpowder, explosives, propellants, dyes, and ammunitions. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 55.2% in 2018 due to rapid industrial growth linked with the growth of automotive manufacturing units and assembly line in the emerging economies of the region. The county market is projected to enroll a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period. China held the largest market share by value in 2018 and is expected to show the full CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 55.2% in 2018 due to rapid industrial development coupled with the growth of automotive manufacturing units and assembly line in the evolving economies of the region. The regional market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period. China held the leading market share by value in 2018 and is forecast to exhibit the maximum CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global Diphenylamine (DPA) Market are manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Diphenylamine (DPA) Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Diphenylamine (DPA) Market are companies like Huntsman International LLC (US), LANXESS (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Seiko Chemical Co. Ltd (Tokyo), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Duslo a.s. (Slovakia), SONGWON (South Korea), Jiangsu Feiya Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (Austria) and Nantong Xinbang Chemical Technology Chemical Co, Ltd (China).

