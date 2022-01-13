Taiwan’s TSMC made record net profit in 2021's 4th quarter

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 52.7%, 1.4% higher than the margin in the third quarter.

The company also hit a total net profit of US$6.01 billion (NT$166.23 billion), another record high for a single quarter, according to a CNA report. This puts its net profit per share at US$0.23.

TSMC held an online earnings call on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 13) to announce its numbers for the fourth quarter.

Fourth-quarter revenue was US$15.74 billion, exceeding the original target. This was a record quarterly increase of 5.7%.

The company's sales in that quarter rose across the board, with increased demand for chips for smartphones, high-performance computing, internet of things, e-vehicles and various consumer electronics. TSMC’s 5nm process accounted for about 23% of its total sales, the 7nm process accounted for about 27%, and other advanced processes for the remaining 50%.