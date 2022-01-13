Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC made record net profit in 2021's 4th quarter

Company also recorded record quarterly increase from 3rd quarter

  107
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/13 15:29
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 52.7%, 1.4% higher than the margin in the third quarter.

The company also hit a total net profit of US$6.01 billion (NT$166.23 billion), another record high for a single quarter, according to a CNA report. This puts its net profit per share at US$0.23.

TSMC held an online earnings call on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 13) to announce its numbers for the fourth quarter.

Fourth-quarter revenue was US$15.74 billion, exceeding the original target. This was a record quarterly increase of 5.7%.

The company's sales in that quarter rose across the board, with increased demand for chips for smartphones, high-performance computing, internet of things, e-vehicles and various consumer electronics. TSMC’s 5nm process accounted for about 23% of its total sales, the 7nm process accounted for about 27%, and other advanced processes for the remaining 50%.
TSMC
revenue
semiconductor industry
profit
earnings call

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC price jumps NT$6, breaks NT$17 trillion market cap
TSMC price jumps NT$6, breaks NT$17 trillion market cap
2022/01/12 10:47
India launches semiconductor mission amid FTA talks with Taiwan
India launches semiconductor mission amid FTA talks with Taiwan
2022/01/05 16:36
Taiwan’s TSMC and other chipmakers facing labor shortage
Taiwan’s TSMC and other chipmakers facing labor shortage
2022/01/04 13:06
President says she aims to maintain Taiwan's economic momentum in New Year’s address
President says she aims to maintain Taiwan's economic momentum in New Year’s address
2022/01/01 10:24
US academics stand by 'scorched earth' destruction of TSMC assets if China invades Taiwan
US academics stand by 'scorched earth' destruction of TSMC assets if China invades Taiwan
2021/12/30 12:06

Updated : 2022-01-13 16:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
"