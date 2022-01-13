Alexa
Tyson lifts Seattle over Utah Valley 71-65

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 13:31
SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson had 25 points as Seattle University defeated Utah Valley 71-65 in Western Athletic Conference play on Wednesday night.

Darrion Trammell added 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Redhawks (11-4, 2-0). Riley Grigsby had 13 points as Seattle won despite scoring a season-low 23 points in the first half.

Fardaws Aimaq had 16 points and nine rebounds to pace the Wolverines (11-5, 2-2). Le'Tre Darthard added 15 points and seven rebounds. Connor Harding had 13 points. Tim Ceaser had a career-high 15 rebounds to go with six points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-13 16:12 GMT+08:00

"