Large Format Printer Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030

The global large format printer market revenue was US$ 9.56 billion in 2021. The global large format printer market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 13.70 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC542

Large format printers print materials that cannot fit on the most commonly used commercial printing presses. For large format printing, one needs special production equipment capable of accommodating bigger-than-normal print sizes. Typically, it is a flat wall-hanging; however, it can also be folded or free-standing in some situations. As with inkjet printers, it sprays ink onto selected materials to quickly produce crisp, detailed prints. Besides printing banners, posters, trade show graphics, wallpapers, and vehicle images, large format printers use a variety of applications.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A variety of factors drive the growth of the global large format printer market, including the growing use of large format printers in textile and advertising industries, increasing popularity of dye-sublimation printing, and a rise in UV-curable inkjet printers’ adoption.

Investments and operating costs may have a negative impact on the growth of the global large format printer market.

A rise in usage of large format printers for vehicle wraps and home furnishings is forecast to create opportunities for the global large format printer industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global large format printer market. Due to low spending power and reduced investment in lifestyle needs, clothing and textiles sectors were in lower demand. It has led to a decline in large format printer demand from apparel and home decor applications. Furthermore, the continuous decline in home decor product demand and exports negatively affected the large format printer market.

Post-COVID-19, the global large format printer market is forecast to recover slowly as governments worldwide are easing the restrictions and the economy is recovering.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC542

Regional Insights

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period in the global large format printer market. This growth is due to the growing use of large format printers in graphics printing, apparel, textile printing, computer-aided design (CAD), and technical printing. APAC leads the global textile industry. In terms of textiles, China and India are the largest suppliers. These countries hold the largest number of textile print owners and marketers, and they also have the highest number of textile manufacturers. In addition, the fast-growing retail advertisement and graphic printing industries in emerging economies such as India are forecast to contribute significantly to the growth of the large format printer market in APAC.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC542

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global large format printer market are:

AGFA-GEVAERT

Canon Incorporated

Durst Group AG

Epson Corporation

HP Development Company, L.P.

Konica Minolta, Incorporated

Mimaki Engineering Co., Limited

The Ricoh Company, Limited

Roland Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global large format printer market segmentation focuses on Offering, Printing Technology, Print Width, Ink Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Printer

Software

Service

Segmentation based on Printing Technology

Inkjet Printing

Thermal Inkjet Technology

Electrostatic Inkjet Technology

Crystal Based Technology

Others

Toner Based Printing (Laser Systems)

Segmentation based on Print Width

11″ TO 24″

24″ TO 36”

34″ TO 44″

44″ TO 60″

60″ TO 72″

Above 72″

Segmentation based on Ink Type

Aqueous

Solvent

UV-Curable

Dye Sublimation

Latex

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Apparels and Textile

Signage

Advertising

Décor

CAD and Technical Printing

Construction

Others

Ask for Customization :-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC542

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC542

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/