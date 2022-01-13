Data Center Market 2022 Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2030

Data center market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Data center market by region.

The global data center market value was $187.25 billion in 2020. The data center market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC295

A data center is a physical facility in an enterprise used in order to house and process data, distribute applications, and share IT operations. Enterprise data centers consist of software applications and data storage systems that enable the enterprise to share data. Increasingly, data centers worldwide are becoming virtual data centers thanks to the advance of multi-cloud computing, which has made physical servers redundant. An enterprise’s data center can communicate with multiple sites, including cloud computing and on-premises systems.

Moreover, modern data centers are increasingly extending their operations from a physical infrastructure to a public or private cloud computing infrastructure to increase their storage and processing capabilities. In addition, they can run large workloads on virtual servers in off-shore environments.

Factors Affecting

A primary factor driving growth in the data center market is data center complexities due to scalability, which will increase market complexity.

Data centers are likely to grow during the forecast period as enterprises in developing economies rely on high-end cloud computing.

The market growth will result from a rise in investment in data center applications worldwide.

Rising concern regarding data privacy and the demand for managed services could limit the market’s growth.

During the forecast period, the penetration of the Internet of Things and hybrid & multi-cloud architecture will create lucrative opportunities for the global data center market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Data Center Market.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC295

Covid-19 Impact

Data Center market growth is significantly affected by the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020. A surge in demand is a key factor hampering the growth of the cloud computing market, despite cloud computing solutions being a critical concern. In addition, the data center market suffered from several obstacles, including the lack of access to a professional workforce due to a practical and complete lockdown. In addition, the data center market will grow owing to an increase in adoption in the healthcare, government, and financial services sectors following the pandemic.

Regional Impact

Data centers in the Asia Pacific are growing steadily, thanks to the continued investments from the cloud and hyper-scale service providers. The market for data centers development was dominated by China and Hong Kong, followed by India, Australia, Japan, and Singapore. In addition to these countries, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia made significant contributions. The implementation of 5G has commenced in several countries, which will significantly affect the market as telecommunication providers and service providers partner to build edge data centers.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC295

Companies Profile

Several leading players profile in the global data center market are:

Microsoft

Amazon.com Inc.

IBM Corporation

Digital Realty

Equinix Inc.

Oracle

Alphabet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

NTT Communication Corporation

SAP SE

Others

Market Segmentation

The global data center market segmentation consists of Enterprise Size, Component, End-User, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Segmentation based on Component

Service

Solution

Segmentation based on End-User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Energy & Utilities

Others

Segmentation based on Type

Colocation

Hyperscale

Edge

Others

Ask for Customization :-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC295

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC295

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/