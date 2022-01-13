Potato Protein Market estimated to reach $822.6 million – Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2031

The Potato Protein market size was valued at $596.8 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $822.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Potato protein has been gaining considerable popularity among consumer owing to its high nutritional value and benefits such as improved digestive health, strength, and controlled blood sugar. Furthermore, based on dry weight, the protein content in potatoes is similar to that of cereals, thereby making potato proteins a favorable substitute to other protein sources. Potato proteins are used to fortify bakery products as well as other products industrially. Growing advancement in food and feed is likely to favor the growth of the potato protein market during the forecast period.

For instance, introduction of effective methods of protein isolation that limit protein denaturation and functionality loss are playing a vital role in enhancing the production of potato protein commercially.

In 2019, Europe has gained major share in potato protein market accounted for more than 37.9% of the global share. Asia Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2027, owing to growing disposable income and health consciousness among people, especially in developing countries including China, and India.

However, a lack of awareness among consumers and a reason to stop the increase in complexity in potato protein production hinders the growth for the potato protein market during the forecast period.

Trends like the development of new supermarkets and hypermarkets are forecast to create favorable opportunities. Moreover, rising disposable income and growing demand for advanced one-stop solutions would further expand the industrial growth in the coming years.

The value of the FMCG sector is forecast to reach US$ 18.5 billion by the end of the year 2028 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Of all the regions, North America is dominating the entire FMCG sector and is forecast to hold the largest market share during the study period. North America FMCG sector is growing significantly owing to change in lifestyles, the growing number of supermarkets, and the rising urban population. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is forecast to record a CAGR of 7.8%, because of changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and rising employment rate. Apart from that, the increasing focus of companies and organizations towards R&D and new product launches would further boost the popularity of FMCG domain and escalate the regional growth of the market.

The report segments the global Potato Protein market into type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates. The applications covered in the study include animal feed, bakery & confectionery, meat, supplements, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Poland, Netherland, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India. Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key players in the potato protein market include Avebe, Kemin Industries, Inc., Royal Cosun, KMC Ingredients, Tereos, Roquette Frres, PEPEES Group, Agrana, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., and Meelunie B.V.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global potato protein market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

– A quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

– Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

– Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

o Isolate

o Concentrate

o Hydrolyzed

– By Application

o Animal Feed

o Bakery & Confectionery

o Meat

o Supplements

o Others

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Poland

? Netherland

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? India

? Japan

? Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Latin America

? Middle East

? Africa

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size, by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

