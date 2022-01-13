Mushroom Market is estimated to reach $53,342.0 million 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2031

The mushroom market size was valued at $33,553.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $53,342.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Mushroom is a fungus that is widely consumed and is part of various cuisines. Some mushrooms are edible in nature while some are wild. Mushrooms are primarily used in the food & beverage industry as food ingredient as well as in raw form. The demand for fresh mushrooms over canned or processed mushrooms is increasing, owing to fresh mushrooms being a source of high fiber and nutrients and free from preservatives.. In addition, mushrooms are known as immunity-supporting nutrients and source of vitamin D. As a result, they are commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Government and foreign agencies are constantly investing in R&D to improve quality of mushrooms and increase their shelf life. There are several developments in biotechnology, which are important for breeding. Technological developments such as automated mushroom harvesting, substrate, sterilization and spawn preparation and increase in investments in R&D are expected to drive growth of the mushroom market during the forecast period.

However, limited shelf life of mushrooms is considerably expected to hinder growth of the mushroom market. Furthermore, high operational costs for production of mushrooms is expected to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period.

Mushrooms such as Cremini and Portobello are used as meat substitutes in many countries. They are rich source of vitamins and nutrients. Hence, increase in use of mushrooms as a supplement for meat products and shift toward vegan and organic food products are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the mushroom market.

The FMCG sector has always been in demand. Consumer awareness related to safe and healthy products has been increasing. Apart from that, growing concerns over health and fitness are forecast to fuel the growth of the global market.

Trends like development of new supermarkets and hypermarkets are forecast to create favorable opportunities. Moreover, rising disposable income and growing demand for advanced one-stop solutions would further expand the industrial growth in the coming years.

The value of FMCG sector is forecast to reach US$ 18.5 billion by the end of the year 2028, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Of all the regions, North America is dominating the entire FMCG sector and is forecast to hold the largest market share during the study period. North America FMCG sector is growing significantly owing to change in lifestyles, growing number of supermarkets, and rising urban population. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the CAGR of 7.8%, because of changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and rising employment rate. Apart from that, increasing focus of companies and organizations towards R&D and new product launches would further boost the popularity of FMCG domain and escalate the regional growth of the market.

The mushroom market is segmented into type, form, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, it is categorized into button, shiitake, oyster, and others. On the basis of form, it is segmented into fresh and processed. By end use, it is segregated into residential, commercial and industrial. On the basis of the distribution channel, the mushroom market is categorized into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores and online sales channel. Region wise, the market is segmented into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA).

The major players operating in the market are Basciani Foods, Mush-boom Costa, Monaghan Mushrooms, To-Jo Mushrooms, Valley Mushrooms, The Mushroom Company, Ann Miller’s Specialty Mushrooms, White Prince Mushrooms, SA Mushrooms, and NABIA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

o This report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global mushroom market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

o Porter’s five forces analysis highlights potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

o In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

o Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

o The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Button

o Shiitake

o Oyster

o Others

By Form

o Fresh

o Processed

By End Use

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

By Distribution Channel

o Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Online Sales Channel

By Region

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Netherlands

o Germany

o Turkey

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o United Arab Emirates

o Rest of LAMEA

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size, by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

