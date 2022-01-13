Dairy Protein Market is anticipated to reach $15.3 billion | Scope and overview, Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2031

The global dairy protein market size was $9.9 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $15.3 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.



The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $5.4 billion from 2019 to 2027. Dairy protein such as whey protein, casein & derivatives and milk protein concentrates are widely consumed across industries such as food & beverages, nutrition, feed, personal care, cosmetics, and textiles.

Their multipurpose nature and functionalities such as thickening, binding, gelling, and texturizing have led to their wide adoption in these application industries.

The dairy protein market growth is propelled by the growing demand for nutritional food in the market.

Due to rise in awareness about health and nutritional food products, people are ultimately shifting toward healthy diets and increasing their protein intake, by using protein supplements, thereby fueling the market growth for dairy protein. Busy lifestyle and increasing women participation in the labor force have contributed to their focus toward nutritional supplements for their babies, which is offered by infant formula.

The FMCG sector has always been in demand. Consumer awareness related to safe and healthy products has been increasing. Apart from that, growing concerns over health and fitness are forecast to fuel the growth of the global market.

Trends like development of new supermarkets and hypermarkets are forecast to create favorable opportunities. Moreover, rising disposable income and growing demand for advanced one-stop solutions would further expand the industrial growth in the coming years.

The value of FMCG sector is forecast to reach US$ 18.5 billion by the end of the year 2028, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Of all the regions, North America is dominating the entire FMCG sector and is forecast to hold the largest market share during the study period. North America FMCG sector is growing significantly owing to change in lifestyles, growing number of supermarkets, and rising urban population. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the CAGR of 7.8%, because of changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and rising employment rate. Apart from that, increasing focus of companies and organizations towards R&D and new product launches would further boost the popularity of FMCG domain and escalate the regional growth of the market.

Dairy protein are one of the major components of infant formula, which is likely to drive the demand for dairy protein in the future. Protein supplements and protein-based food products are still in nascent stages in various regions of Africa such as Zimbabwe, Liberia, Eritea, and Burundi and various other developing regions. These are still untapped, which present a great opportunity for manufacturers of dairy protein.

The dairy protein market is segmented on the basis of types, application, form, and region. By type, it is categorized into casein & derivatives, whey protein, and milk protein concentrate. Whey protein are the most preferred choice of dairy protein among consumers due to their high protein content and functionality.



The whey protein segment was valued at $5.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2027, to reach $7.4 billion by 2027. The casein & derivatives segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to its growing demand due to versatility in its applications in food & beverages, nutrition and personal care industries.

On the basis of application, it is categorized into food & beverages, nutrition, personal care & cosmetics, feed, and others. The food & beverages segment led the dairy protein market in 2019, and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This segment is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2027. The nutrition segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the dairy protein market forecast. Growing awareness about the benefits of nutritional supplements among consumers in developing countries is likely to drive the nutrition application segment in the dairy protein market.

On the basis of form, the solid segment held a significant share in the global market in 2019. However, the solid segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to increase in inclination of consumer toward solid form of products. In addition, due to its better stability and ease of handling and storage, as compared to liquid form, it is likely to remain dominant over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa). North America led the market for dairy protein globally in 2019. This can be attributed to high per capita consumption of protein supplements in the U.S. and high demand for protein-based food products and dairy protein in various food & beverages due to their multifunctionalities.

Furthermore, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, owing to the growth in awareness about functional characteristics of dairy protein, rise in demand for nutritional supplements in developing countries, expansion of retail industry, and rising disposable income of consumers.

The key players profiled in this report include Kerry Inc, Arla Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Fonterra Co-Operative Group (Fonterra), Groupe Lactalis, Cabot Creamery, Royal Frieslandcampina, Dana Dairy Group, Schreiber Foods, and Saputo.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2021 and 2027.

– Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which assists the market players to adopt effective strategies.

– Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

– This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2027, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY SEGMENTS

– By Type

o Casein and Derivatives

o Whey protein

o Milk Protein Concentrate

– By Application

o Food & Beverages

o Nutrition

o Personal Care & Cosmetics

o Feed

o Others

– By Form

o Solid

o Liquid



– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe?

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? Australia

? India

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Argentina

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size, by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

