Animal Protein Market to reach $58,500.3 million | Scope and overview, Segments Analysis and Opportunities 2031

The global animal protein market was valued at $44,090.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $58,500.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4%.

Animal protein is a protein ingredient that is derived from the sources such as egg, dairy, fish, and others. Animal protein consists of four types including egg protein, dairy protein, fish protein and gelatin. This animal protein is widely adopted in food & beverages industry, cosmetics & personal care industry, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals industry, and feed industry. Rising adoption of animal protein in industries like pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, feed industry and other has driven the growth of the animal protein market.

Wide application of animal protein such as dairy protein and egg protein, in the food & beverages industry drives the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredient has driven the growth of the market. However, surge in demand for plant-based protein and stringent food regulations toward animal origin food additives is expected to restrict the market growth in terms of value sales during the forecast period. Nevertheless, introduction of protein supplements in untapped market and product innovation and rise in demand for organic protein ingredients is expected to bring new opportunities for the animal protein market during the forecast period in terms of value sales.

The FMCG sector has always been in demand. Consumer awareness related to safe and healthy products has been increasing. Apart from that, growing concerns over health and fitness are forecast to fuel the growth of the global market.

Trends like development of new supermarkets and hypermarkets are forecast to create favorable opportunities. Moreover, rising disposable income and growing demand for advanced one-stop solutions would further expand the industrial growth in the coming years.

The value of FMCG sector is forecast to reach US$ 18.5 billion by the end of the year 2028, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Of all the regions, North America is dominating the entire FMCG sector and is forecast to hold the largest market share during the study period. North America FMCG sector is growing significantly owing to change in lifestyles, growing number of supermarkets, and rising urban population. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the CAGR of 7.8%, because of changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and rising employment rate. Apart from that, increasing focus of companies and organizations towards R&D and new product launches would further boost the popularity of FMCG domain and escalate the regional growth of the market.

The global animal protein market segments are categorized into product type, form, application, and region. By product type, it is classified into egg protein, dairy protein, fish protein and gelatin. By form, the market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. By application, it is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care and feed. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global animal protein market focus on prominent strategies to overcome competition and maintain as well as improve their share worldwide. Some of the major players in the global animal protein industry analyzed in this report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Inc, Cargill, Incorporated, Darling Ingredients Inc, Kerry group plc, The Kewpie Group, Nitta Gelatin Inc, PeterLabs Holdings, Shenzhen Taier and Trobas Gelatine B.V

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global animal protein market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in four major regions are mapped based on their market share.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

– Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product type

o Egg protein

o Dairy protein

o Fish protein

o Gelatin

– By Form

o Solid

o Liquid

By- Application

o Food & beverages

o Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

o Cosmetics and Personal care

o Feed

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Russia

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Australia & New Zealand

? ASEAN

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Turkey

? Rest of LAMEA

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size, by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

