Gaming Computer Market 2022 Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Business Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

The global gaming computer market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research &a development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the The global gaming computer market by region.
The global gaming computer market size was valued at ~ $39.9 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~14.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
Computer games require increased processing power and graphics capabilities. A gaming computer is designed specifically to increase the performance of modern computer games. PC gaming machines have a separate video card, dedicated RAM, and a GPU, all connected to a regular PC. This PC uses an easily accessible design regulator.
Gaming computers are distinguished from regular computers by their ability to handle blockbuster games, streaming channels, and computer content creation, all of which require a lot of resources. The limitation of space and heat generated by high-end video cards and processors makes gaming laptops less preferred over desktop gaming computers. Among the gaming computers studied are branded and readily available ones. Customized gaming computers or those made by individuals are not included.
Factors Affecting the Global Gaming Computer Market
During the forecast period, the gaming computer industry is expected to grow at a rapid rate due to the rapid growth in the number of gamers worldwide. Additionally, the growth of gaming computers has been accelerated rapidly by the advent of high-definition desktops and laptops. The IoT revolution is presenting an opportunistic new market growth opportunity in the gaming industry. With these factors in mind, it’s no wonder why the gaming computer market will continue to grow.
Gaming market growth is due to an increase in per capita income, continuing growth in interest, and the increasing number of households with two incomes, which spurs the transformation of the global market. The market will show high growth potential in the future with the rising use of smartphones and consoles, as well as the penetration of cloud computing.
Additionally, people’s increasing interest in virtual entertainment can be attributed to increased disposable income and increased disposable income. With e-sports championships enjoying increasing popularity, the market stands to grow quite rapidly.
Casual gamers are moving toward mobile devices, which is a major drag on the development of gaming computers.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Gaming Computer Market
An outbreak of Covid-19 has significantly affected the global market. In particular, raw material procurement challenges faced by market players included shipping costs and long delivery times. As an alternative to their conventional sales channels, market players have strategically extended their supply chains. Consequently, market participants brought to market an array of gaming computers in the last quarter of 2020.
Regional Analysis: The Global Gaming Computer Market
There is an expectation that the gaming market will grow the fastest in the Asia Pacific region, where countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are showing impressive growth potential. Due to the emergence of a digital ecosystem, there are opportunities for Chinese companies to take advantage of the business opportunities brought by global digitalization. Furthermore, mobile-based VR gaming is driven by technologies such as 5G in the China region.
A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Gaming Computer Market.
Key Players in the Global Gaming Computer Market
The major leading key players in the gaming computer market are:
Apple Inc.
ASUSTek Computer Inc.
The Samsung Group
Dell
Acer Inc.
Lenovo
CyberPowerPC
Micro-Star INT’L CO. LTD.
Razer Inc.
The Hewlett-Packard Company
Aim of the Report: The Global Gaming Market
The global gaming market is segmented on the basis of Product, Price, End-Use, Sales Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Desktop
Laptop
Peripherals
Segmentation based on Price
Low Range
Mid-Range
Premium
Segmentation based on End Use
Casual Gaming
Men
Women
Professional Gaming
Men
Women
Segmentation based on Sales Channel
Online
Offline
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance
