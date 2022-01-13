Sparkling Wines Market to reach $51.7 billion | Scope and overview, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2031

Sparkling wine is a type of wine with high carbon dioxide levels, which makes it fizzy. Wine with a pressure of three atmospheres and more is categorized as sparkling wine. It is usually distinguished by the content of alcohol by volume (ABV), which usually varies form 10.5-11.5% in these products.

Sparkling wines consumption is generally associated with events of significant importance in consumer’s life, for example, celebrations, anniversaries, parties, social gatherings, and personal moments. Currently, the products offered in this market are wines extracted from different fruit juices such as grapes, apples, and pomegranate.

The global sparkling wines market size was valued at $33.9 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $51.7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Rise in production of wine, advancements in flavor of products, increase in spending on luxurious wines, and surge in number of wineries across the globe are the key factors that fuel the sparkling wines market growth.

The global sparkling wines market is generally driven by consumer satisfaction and fine quality of products. Rise in disposable income has further increased the consumption of these products as they are considered as status symbols.

However, stringent government policies & regulations restrict their sales and distribution in some countries.

Trends like development of new supermarkets and hypermarkets are forecast to create favorable opportunities. Moreover, rising disposable income and growing demand for advanced one-stop solutions would further expand the industrial growth in the coming years.

The value of FMCG sector is forecast to reach US$ 18.5 billion by the end of the year 2028, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Of all the regions, North America is dominating the entire FMCG sector and is forecast to hold the largest market share during the study period. North America FMCG sector is growing significantly owing to change in lifestyles, growing number of supermarkets, and rising urban population. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the CAGR of 7.8%, because of changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and rising employment rate. Apart from that, increasing focus of companies and organizations towards R&D and new product launches would further boost the popularity of FMCG domain and escalate the regional growth of the market.

Opportunities, such as providing quality products to large masses at comparatively less premium pricing and increasing opportunities in developing region, can further help boost the growth of the market.

According to the sparkling wines market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, product, price point, sales channel, and region. By type, it is categorized into red, rose, and white. By product, it is divided into cava, champagne, cremant, prosecco, and others. Depending on price point, it is classified into economy, mid-range, and luxury. By sales channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, on trade, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Rest of LAMEA).

The key players profiled in this report include Accolade Wines Australia Limited, Bronco Wine Company, Casella Family Brands, Caviro Extra S.P.A, Constellation Brands, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Pernod Ricard, The Wine Group, Treasury Wine Estates, and Vina Concha Y Toro SA.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global sparkling wines market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the global sparkling wines market.

– The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

– A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2019 to 2027 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the global sparkling wines market.

– Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the global sparkling wines market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

– Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

– Competitive analysis highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.

Key market segments

– By Type

o Red

o Rose

o White

By- Product

o Cava

o Champagne

o Cremant

o Prosecco

o Others

– By Price Point

o Economy

o Mid-range

o Luxury

– By Sales Channel

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Specialty Stores

o On Trade

o Others

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Russia

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Singapore

? New Zealand

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Argentina

? UAE

? South Africa

? Saudi Arabia

? Turkey

? Rest of LAMEA

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size, by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

