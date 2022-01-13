Dental Chair Market to reach $2,165.5 million | Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022-2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global dental chair market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global dental chair market was valued at $1,526.9 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $2,165.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Dental chair, also known as dental treatment unit, is the basic device required to deliver appropriate dental care services. These chairs are specifically designed in various ways that can provide accurate support to the patients undergoing dental treatment. Advancements in the dental chair designs has become essential, owing to increase in geriatric population, rise in cosmetic dentistry, and surge in demand of oral treatments & dental care.

Several factors such as infrastructural advancements in the dental offices/set-ups and rise in emphasis on patient comfort while designing dental chairs have contributed to the growing demand for dental chairs across the globe. In addition, increase in focus on dental aesthetics has supplemented the demand for dental chairs globally. However, high costs associated with the advanced dental chairs and concerns related to the dental insurance reimbursement are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, emerging economies are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players due to advancements in the healthcare sector.

The global dental chair market is segmented based on type, product, component, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into ceiling-mounted design, mobile-independent design, and dental chair-mounted design. By product, it is bifurcated into non-powered dental chairs and powered dental chairs. Depending on component, it is divided into dental cuspidor, dental chair handpiece, and others. The applications covered in the study include surgery, examination, orthodontic applications, and others. According to end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and research & academic institutes. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental chair market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in dental chair globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Ceiling-mounted Design

Mobile-independent Design

Dental Chair-mounted Design

By Product

Non-powered Dental Chairs

Powered Dental Chairs

By Component

Chair

Dental Cuspidor

Dental Chair Handpiece

Others

By Application

Examination

Surgery

Orthodontic Applications

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-dec, Inc.)

Midmark

Craftmaster Contour Equipment, Inc.

XO CARE A/S

Sirona

Koninklijke Philips

Danaher Corporation

PLANMECA OY

Dental EZ

Straumann

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

3M

Biolase

Benco Dental Supply

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Align Technology

Den-Mat

Electro Medical Systems

Kyocera Medical

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

