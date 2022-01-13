Fertility Services Market is estimated to reach at $30,964 million | Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2031

Fertility services are treatments, which aid in treating infertility in patients. In vitro fertilization (IVF), surrogacy, artificial insemination, and others are different forms of infertility services, which assists couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the LGBT community to procreate.

The global fertility services market was valued at $16,761 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach at $30,964 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global fertility services market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global fertility services market is expected to witness a substantial growth in future owing to rising incidence of infertility cases, emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women, technological advancements in fertility procedures, and increased occurrences of gamete donations. Furthermore, rise in health awareness on fertility issues, availability of fertility treatments, increase in disposable income, and favorable reimbursement policies further augment the market growth.

Recent innovations in IVF technology, such as embryoscope and capsule IVF, are anticipated to augment the demand of fertility devices in future. However, strenuous maintenance issues, high cost of devices, multiple pregnancies, and ethical considerations are projected to hinder the market growth. Increase in upsurge of fertility clinics and same sex marriages are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in future. In addition, fertility tourism is expected to provide ample growth opportunities especially in the developing economies.

The global fertility services market comprises four key segments namely, procedures, services, end users, and geography. The procedures market considered in this report include, in vitro fertilization (IVF) with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), surrogacy, IVF without ICSI, intrauterine insemination (IUI), and others. Based on services, the global fertility services market is categorized into fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, egg and embryo banking, fresh donor, and frozen donor. The global IVF devices market by end users is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

In-depth analysis based on geography assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Procedure

IVF with ICSI

Surrogacy

IVF without ICSI

IUI

Others (GIFT and ZIFT)

By Service

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg and Embryo Banking

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

By End User

Fertility clinics

Hospitals

Surgical centres

Clinical research institutes

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market include:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Care Fertility Group

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Genea Limited

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp

Medicover Group

Monash IVF Group

OvaScience Inc.

Progyny Inc.

Xytex Cryo International

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

