Disposable Medical Supplies Market is expected to reach $80,252 million | Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2031

The global disposable medical supplies market was valued at $48,630 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $80,252 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
Disposable medical supplies are non-durable medical consumables that are usually disposable in nature. These supplies cannot withstand repeated usage by more than one individual. Development of disposable supplies was aimed at reducing the infections in hospital settings such as hospital-acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, and others.
In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global disposable medical supplies market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.
This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.
High requirement for disposable medical supplies and favorable government regulations for their mandated use drive the disposable medical supplies market. However, the inadequate reimbursement scenario for these products and increase in environmental concerns due to the disposable of medical wastes are expected to restrict the market growth. For instance, according to WHO, about 16 billion injections are administered globally, thus increasing the amount of waste generated. Moreover, growth in investment by government to improve healthcare facilities in emerging economies is expected to present opportunities for key players.
The global disposable medical supplies market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, this market is divided into diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, infusion products, intubation & ventilation supplies, hypodermic products, sterilization consumables, nonwoven medical supplies, wound care consumables, and other medical supplies.
Further, the diagnostic supplies segment is subsegmented into glucose monitoring strips, blood collection consumables, and diagnostic catheters. Infusion products are bifurcated into smart syringes and prefilled syringes. Nonwoven medical supplies include incontinence products & surgical nonwoven products. Wound care disposables are further divided into infection management, exudate management, and negative pressure wound therapy devices (NPWT). Based on application, the market is categorized into cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, orthopedics, and others. The end users of these supplies are hospitals, clinics/physician offices, assisted living centers & nursing homes, ambulatory surgery centers, and research institutes. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global disposable hospital supplies market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of products and technologies used globally.
Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Diagnostic Supplies
Glucose Monitoring Strips
Blood Collection Consumables
Diagnostic Catheters
Dialysis Consumables
Radiology Consumables
Infusion Products
Smart Syringes
Prefilled Syringes
Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
Hypodermic Products
Sterilization Consumables
Nonwoven Medical Supplies
Incontinence Products
Surgical Nonwoven Products
Wound Care Consumables
Infection Management
Exudate Management
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices (NPWT)
Others
By Application
Cardiovascular
Cerebrovascular
Ophthalmology
Gynecology
Urology
Orthopedics
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics/Physician Offices
Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Research Institutes
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
Spain
Italy
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Singapore
Australia
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Egypt
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Abbott Laboratories
Bayer AG
Becton, Dickinson, and Company
Cardinal Health Incorporated
Domtar Corporation
Medtronic plc
3M Company
Braun (B.) Melsungen AG
Terumo Corporation
Smiths Group plc.
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Bard (CR) Incorporated
BarrierSafe Solutions International
Cederroth Intressenter AB
Johnson & Johnson
Ansell Limited
Teleflex Incorporated
Derma Sciences Incorporated
Centaur Guernsey LP Incorporated
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
Following are the questions answered by the Market report:
What are the goals of the report?
This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.
On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.
The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.
The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.
The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.
The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.
What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?
The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.
It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.
