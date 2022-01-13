Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.3% During The Forecast Period

The global urinary incontinence devices market was valued at $1,611 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $3,411 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Urinary incontinence devices aid in collecting and holding urine; such devices help manage urinary incontinence effectively. Patients suffer from urine leakage that cannot be controlled.

If the condition is severe, the patient is recommended surgical treatment that incorporates devices such as urinary catheter, vaginal slings, electrical stimulation devices, and artificial urinary sphincters. Among the aforementioned incontinent devices, the most evidently used devices include indwelling catheters, external collecting systems, urine drainage bags, and catheters for intermittent catheterization (IC).

Development of innovative urinary incontinence devices along with increase in aging population that is highly susceptible to urological conditions drive the market. In addition, the increase in the urinary incontinent patients transitioning from conventional solutions is set to increase in near future. Further high risk of associative urological conditions among people supplement the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding novel developments in the urinary incontinence devices, and post-operative complications associated with the devices hamper the market growth. Moreover, the growth in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for key vendors in this market.

The global urinary incontinence devices market is segmented based on product, category, incontinence type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into urinary catheters, vaginal slings, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, and other devices. The urinary catheters are further categorized into Foley catheters and other urinary catheters.

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27187 Whereas, vaginal slings is sub-segmented into conventional vaginal slings and advanced vaginal slings. Based on category, the market is bifurcated into external urinary incontinence devices and internal urinary incontinence devices. Based on incontinence type, the market is segmented into stress incontinence, urge incontinence, overflow incontinence, and functional incontinence. Further, based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and other.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global urinary incontinence devices market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the trends in urinary incontinence devices globally.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Urinary Catheters

Foley Catheters

Other Urinary Catheters

Vaginal Slings

Conventional Vaginal slings

Advanced Vaginal Slings

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Artificial Urinary Sphincters

Other Devices

By Category

External Urinary Incontinence Devices

Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices

By Incontinence Type

Stress Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Overflow Incontinence

Functional Incontinence

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Coloplast

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

ConvaTec Group Plc

Ethicon Inc

Caldera Medical Inc

Cook Medical

Covidien (Medtronic)

Prosurg, Inc.

Cogentix Medical Inc

