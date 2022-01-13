Coated Endotracheal Tube Market to reach $2,518 million | Scope and overview, Expected to Rise Moderately over 2031

Endotracheal tube is a metal or plastic tube introduced in the trachea through the mouth or nose to confirm the adequate exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide and maintains the patient’s airway. Coated endotracheal tube is a specific tube coated with antithrombotic agents to prevent coagulation or antibiotic agents such as polyvinyl chloride, silver, and various drugs to prevent the growth of bacteria on the surface of endotracheal tube. Endotracheal tube is inserted to trachea that needs to be replaced frequently, thus causing excessive discomfort in patients. Hence, to prevent frequent replacements, tubes are treated with antibacterial agents.

The global coated endotracheal tube market generated $1,629 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,518 million at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The major factor that contributes to the growth of the coated endotracheal tube market includes rise in number of surgical procedures due to increase in chronic respiratory diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other lung injuries. Moreover, increase in prevalence of ventilator associated pneumonia and growth in geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic diseases also boost the market growth.

However, post-operative complications related to endotracheal intubation and lack of skilled healthcare professionals hamper the market growth. The development of novel products by key vendors, mainly to avoid ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) condition by preventing bacterial colonization and biofilm formation on tube surface and untapped emerging economies, further provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The coated endotracheal tube market is segmented based on intubation, application, end user, and region. Based on the intubation, the market is bifurcated into orotracheal intubation and nasotracheal intubation. Based on application, the market is categorized into anesthesia, emergency medicine, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified into hospital, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global coated endotracheal tubes market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Intubation

Orotracheal Intubation

Nasotracheal Intubation

By Application

Anesthesia

Emergency Medicine

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

C.R. BARD

Bactiguard Holding AB

Enox Biopharma Inc.

Hospiteknik Healthcare

Innovative Surface Technologies

N8 Medical, LLC

Sharklet Technologies, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Venner Medical International

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

