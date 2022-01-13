Orthopedic Orthotics Market to reach $4,658 million | Scope and overview, Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy Growth Rate By 2031

Orthotics is a specialized medical field that includes construction and design of orthotic device braces, splints, and other artificial external devices used to support the spine or limbs or to assist/prevent relative movements. Orthotic devices are commonly used to treat conditions of the upper and lower extremities, frequently for patients with spina bifida, muscular dystrophy, and multiple sclerosis. Furthermore, these devices aid in recovery of patients suffering congenital conditions, trauma injury, postoperative, osteoarthritis care, and other conditions.

The global orthopedic orthotics market was valued at $3,130 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,658 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The growth of the global orthopedic orthotics market is driven by surge in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and other bone disorders. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of bone injuries and increase in sports-related injuries due to growing physical health consciousness fuel the market growth. However, high costs associated with customized orthotic devices impede this growth.

The global orthopedic orthotics market is segmented on the basis of posture, anatomical region, manufacturing, and region. Based on posture, it is categorized into static orthotic device, dynamic orthotic device, and other orthotic devices. On the basis of anatomical region, the market is divided into upper limb orthotic devices, lower limb orthotic devices, and spinal orthotic devices. Based on the manufacturing, it is classified into prefabricated orthotic devices, custom-fitted orthotic devices, and custom-fabricated orthotic devices. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Posture

Static Orthotic Devices

Dynamic Orthotic Devices

Other Orthotic Devices

By Anatomical Region

Upper Limb Orthotic Devices

Shoulder Orthotic Devices

Elbow Orthotic Devices

Hand & Wrist Orthotic Devices

Other Upper Limb Orthotic Devices

Lower Limb Orthotic Devices

Foot & Ankle Orthotic Devices

Knee Orthotic Devices

Hip Orthotic Devices

Other Lower Limb Orthotic Devices

Spinal Orthotic Devices

Cervical Orthotic Devices (CO)

Lumbosacral Orthotic Devices (LSO)

Thoracic-Lumbo-Sacral Orthotic Devices (TLSO)

Cervical-Thoracic-Lumbar-Sacral Orthotic Devices (CTLSO)

Other Spinal Orthotic Devices

By Manufacturing

Prefabricated Orthotic Devices

Custom-fitted Orthotic Devices

Custom-fabricated Orthotic Devices

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

Bauerfeind AG

Breg, Inc.

BSN Medical

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

DJO Global

Ossur

Ottobock

Truelife

Hanger, Inc.

Fillauer LLC

