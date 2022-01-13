Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market 2021 is Expected to be Considerable Growth Achieve Until 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 15.0% During The Forecast Period

Europe agricultural biologicals market was valued at $473.5 million in 2020 and will grow by 15.0% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the burgeoning demand for food due to the rising population, the rising adoption of enhanced technologies for crop cultivation, the growing trend of sustainable agriculture, and the rising demand for organic food products worldwide.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 50 figures, this 108-page report Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market 2020-2030 by Function (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers), Product Type (Microbials, Macrobials, Semiochemicals, Natural Products), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Others), and Country:

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global agricultural biologicals market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe agricultural biologicals market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Function, Product Type, Crop Type, Application, and Region.

Based on Function

Biopesticides

o Microbials

o Biochemicals

o Macro-organisms

Biostimulants

o Amino Acids

o Seaweed Extracts

o Microbials

o Organic Acids

Biofertilizers

Other Biologicals

Based on Product Type,

Microbials

Macrobials

Semiochemicals

Natural Products

Based on Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types

Based on Application

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Function, Product Type, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

Agrinos AS

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Arysta LifeScience Corporation (UPL Limited)

BASF

Bayer AG

Biobest Group NV

Biolchim SPA

Certis USA LLC

Evogene Ltd.

Isagro S.P.A.

Koppert Biological Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Monsanto

Novozymes A/S

Symborg S.L.

Syngenta AG

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction 9

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 9

1.1.1 Industry Definition 9

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 22

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 30

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

