Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Late layup by Cross lifts Tulane over Wichita St.

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 11:53
Late layup by Cross lifts Tulane over Wichita St.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kevin Cross scored 10 points and his layup with 1:56 was the final basket of the game and Tulane beat Wichita State 68-67 on Wednesday night.

The Shockers missed their last two shots attempting to take the lead and committed a turnover.

Jaylen Forbes led Tulane (7-7, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) with 20 points, Jalen Cook scored 18 and DeVon Baker 10.

Tyson Etienne had 20 points, Craig Porter Jr. scored 18 and grabbed nine rebounds and Ricky Council IV scored 12 and pulled 15 rebounds for the Shockers (9-6, 0-3).

Wichita State was without starters Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze, who are both out due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-13 13:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
"