Balanced SMU breezes past South Florida 77-65

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 11:38
DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Weathers, Kendric Davis and Zhuric Phelps scored 17 points apiece and SMU turned back South Florida 77-65 in American Athletic Conference action on Wednesday night.

Michael Weathers pitched in with 10 points for the Mustangs (12-4, 3-1), who have won 10 straight at home.

Jamir Chaplin had 17 points to lead the Bulls (5-10, 0-3), who have lost four straight. Russel Tchewa added 14 points and Caleb Murphy scored 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-13 13:11 GMT+08:00

