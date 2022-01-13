Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Klesmit scores 16 to carry Wofford past Samford 87-64

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 10:59
Klesmit scores 16 to carry Wofford past Samford 87-64

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Max Klesmit had 16 points as Wofford easily beat Samford 87-64 on Wednesday night.

B.J. Mack had 18 points, Isaiah Bigelow scored 10 and grabbed six rebounds and Morgan Safford scored 10 for Wofford (10-7, 2-3 Southern Conference).

Jaden Campbell had 16 points, Logan Dye scored 12 and Ques Glover 10 for the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-3).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-13 13:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
"