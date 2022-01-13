Alexa
White sinks late 3, South Carolina Upstate beats High Point

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 11:15
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey scored 17 points and Dalvin White sank a 3-pointer with 6.4 seconds left as South Carolina Upstate edged past High Point 66-65 on Wednesday night.

White added 12 points for the Spartans (5-10, 2-1 Big South). Mysta Goodloe chipped in 11 and Bryson Mozone and Floyd Rideau Jr. each had 10. White also had seven assists, while Mozone posted eight rebounds.

Alex Holt had 16 points for the Panthers (6-9, 0-1). Bryson Childress added 15 points and John-Michael Wright had 12 points.

