Jourdain scores 24 to lift Temple past Tulsa 69-64

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Nick Jourdain had a career-high 24 points as Temple edged past Tulsa 69-64 on Wednesday night.

Damian Dunn had 17 points for Temple (10-6, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Jahlil White added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Hicks had 11 points.

Jeriah Horne had 15 points for the Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-3). Rey Idowu added 14 points. LaDavius Draine had 12 points.

