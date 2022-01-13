Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Davenport leads Cincinnati over East Carolina 79-71

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 10:32
Davenport leads Cincinnati over East Carolina 79-71

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport matched his season high with 22 points as Cincinnati beat East Carolina 79-71 on Wednesday night.

John Newman III scored 10 points, Viktor Lakhin grabbed seven rebounds and Abdul Ado blocked three shots for Cincinnati (12-5, 2-2 American Athletic Conference).

The Bearcats scored a season-high 49 points in the first half.

Vance Jackson scored a career-high 35 points and had nine rebounds for the Pirates (10-5, 1-2). Tristen Newton added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-13 13:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
"