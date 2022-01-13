Alexa
Mitchell leads Rhode Island over Saint Joseph's 75-64

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 10:35
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Makhel Mitchell had 15 points as Rhode Island beat Saint Joseph's 75-64 on Wednesday night.

Jeremy Sheppard had 13 points and six assists for Rhode Island (10-4, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Makhi Mitchell added 12 points and Malik Martin had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Ejike Obinna had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks (7-7, 1-2). Jordan Hall added 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Taylor Funk had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-13 13:08 GMT+08:00

