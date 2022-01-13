Alexa
Sullivan, Davis carry Vermont past Stony Brook 98-65

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 10:35
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Finn Sullivan had 19 points to lead five Vermont players in double figures as the Catamounts easily beat Stony Brook 98-65 on Wednesday night. Ryan Davis added 17 points for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu chipped in 13, Aaron Deloney scored 11 and Justin Mazzulla had 10.

The 98 points were a season best for Vermont (10-4, 2-0 America East Conference), which also achieved season highs with 19 3-pointers and 21 assists.

Anthony Roberts had 13 points for the Seawolves (9-6, 1-1) as did Tykei Greene. Elijah Olaniyi had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-13 13:08 GMT+08:00

