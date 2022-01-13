Alexa
Vann nets 22, No. 23 Sooner women top No. 14 Baylor 83-77

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 10:33
Baylor guard Sarah Andrews (24) and Oklahoma guard Kennady Tucker (4) leap for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wedn...

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 22 points and No. 23 Oklahoma ended an 11-game losing streak against No. 14 Baylor with a come-from-behind 83-77 victory on Wednesday night.

Baylor entered the fourth quarter with a 65-60 lead and the Sooners didn't take a lead until Vann hit a 3-pointer to make it 78-75 lead with 2:56 to play. That was part of a 9-0 run that led to a game-ending 12-2 surge.

After Queen Egbo gave Baylor a 75-71 lead with 4:30 to play the Bears missed their last four shots and had four turnovers.

Madi Williams scored 18 points for Oklahoma (14-2, 3-1 Big 12 Conference), which is off to its best start since the 2006-07 team went 17-1.

Taylor Robertson became the Big 12 Conference 3-point shooting leader in the win. Robertson scored 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting from 3-point range to give her 393 treys, surpassing Laurie Koehn's conference record. In 99 career games Robertson has made at least five 3s 36 times.

NaLyssa Smith matched her career high with 30 points for the Bears (10-4, 0-2) but had her string of 11-straight double-doubles end with eight rebounds. Egbo had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Oklahoma native Ja'Mee Asberry scored eight to surpass 1,000 points for her career.

The Sooners, who ended a skid of 18-straight losses to top 15 teams, is home against TCU on Saturday. Baylor is at Kansas on Sunday.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-13 13:07 GMT+08:00

