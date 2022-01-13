No. 24 S. Florida women topple Tulane again 75-62

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 23 points, Bethy Mununga recorded a double-double and No. 24-ranked South Florida continued its mastery of Tulane beating the Waves 75-62 on Wednesday night.

The Bulls (12-4, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) appeared poised to pull away when Elena Tsineke's basket gave South Florida a 58-48 lead with 6:57 left.

But Tulane (8-5, 0-2) responded with an 8-2 run and were within 60-56 with 4:54 to go. South Florida, however, countered with a 9-4 spurt to stop Tulane's threat.

Mununga scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Tsineke scored 12. South Florida made 22-of-25 foul shots compared to 25 for 34 for Tulane.

Arsula Clark scored 17 points and Dynah Jones 16 for Tulane.

South Florida now has won 19 straight against the Waves. Tulane hasn't beaten South Florida since Dec. 17, 2009. The Bulls lead the overall series 28-19.

The Waves have dropped 25 straight against ranked opponents.

