Thursday At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre Adelaide, Australia Purse: $538,160 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (6), Uruguay, def. Aaron Addison and Thomas Fancutt, Australia, 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.