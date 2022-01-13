Taipei nurse not tied to hospital cluster tests positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Jan. 12) announced that a nurse has tested positive for COVID and that she is not tied to the cluster of cases at a hospital announced Tuesday (Jan. 11).

Wednesday evening, the CECC announced that a female nurse in her 30s who works in a hospital in Taipei had tested positive after routine testing required by her employer. On Tuesday, she developed a fever, sore throat, and muscle aches.

She initially thought her symptoms were a reaction to a recent COVID shot. However, after undergoing the routine test, she received a positive result with a Ct value of 16.

That same day, the Taipei Department of Health stated that this latest infection has no known connection to the cluster of three cases reported at the Taipei City Hospital Zhongxing Branch and works at a different branch of Taipei City Hospital in another district.