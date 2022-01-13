Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 11 new COVID cases tied to a bank were reported Wednesday and Thursday (Jan. 12-13), bringing the total number tied to the cluster infection to 14.

On Wednesday (Jan. 12), Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) announced that three clerks working at a Union Bank branch in Taoyuan's Zhongli District had tested positive for COVID. The three had been listed as contacts of case No. 17,472, a residential service worker.

Later that evening, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued a press release in which it announced that nine more employees of the bank had tested positive, bringing the number of cases in the cluster infection to 14. According to the CECC, the Ct values of the new cases range between 18.2 and 26.5.

These nine new cases include two men and seven women and range in age from their 20s to their 50s. They are all employees of the Union Bank branch in Zhongli District and are coworkers of case No. 17,630.

The bank's employees, family members, friends, and close contacts have all been placed in quarantine. The health department is conducting an epidemiological investigation and expanding the testing of contacts.

Thursday morning (Jan. 13), Cheng announced two more confirmed cases connected to the cluster, including one bank employee and one family member of one of the infected bank employees.

Community testing stations have been set up in Zhongli District's Zhongzheng Park, Zhonglu Children's Park, Lunggang, Liming Park, the Taoyuan North District Hakka Exhibition Hall, the Ziqiang Activity Center, and the Dongxing District Activity Center. Members of the public who have visited the Jianxing Road branch of Union Bank between Jan. 4 and 12 are urged to conduct self-health monitoring, and if they experience suspicious symptoms before Jan. 26 to go to a community testing station.