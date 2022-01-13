Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Machine Gun Kelly takes knee under tree, Megan Fox says yes

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 08:17
Machine Gun Kelly takes knee under tree, Megan Fox says yes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged.

The actor and rapper have decided to legalize their dramatically eccentric coupling, according to Instagram videos that each posted Wednesday.

Fox shared video of Kelly taking a knee at the top of a flight of outdoor stairs under the tree where the two say they fell in love in July of 2020.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox wrote in the post. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

An Instagram video from Kelly shows Fox wearing the two merged rings he had made for the occasion, with a diamond and an emerald that form “the obscure heart that is our love.”

Fox ended her post with, “and then we drank each other's blood," a moment not shown in the video.

It's the second marriage for Fox, the 35-year-old star of the “Transformers” films. She was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021. The two have three sons together.

It's the first marriage for the 31-year-old Kelly, who has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Updated : 2022-01-13 10:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
"