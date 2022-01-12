Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

US sanctions North Koreans linked to missile test

By Deutsche Welle
2022/01/12 20:09
The test launch was overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong un

The test launch was overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong un

The United States on Wednesday slapped new sanctions on five high-level North Koreans with connections to the country's ballistic missile program. The move came a day after Pyongyang claimed it had successfully tested a hypersonic missile.

"Today's actions, part of the United States' ongoing efforts to counter [North Korea's] weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, target its continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

Nelson added that the latest launches "are further evidence that [North Korea] continues to advance prohibited programs despite the international community's calls for diplomacy and denuclearization."

The five individuals targeted are "responsible for procuring goods for the DPRK's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile-related programs," his statement said.

All five are connected to North Korea's Second Academy of Natural Sciences (SANS), which is responsible for the country's advanced weapons program. One is based in Russia, while the other four are based in China. Any assets they have that are connected to the United States will be frozen, and business dealings with them are prohibited.

According to the Treasury Department, North Korea has carried out six missile tests so far since September, all of which violate UN resolutions.

es/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2022-01-13 08:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
New Lee Jinglei post reveals Wang Leehom’s brings thugs to trespass, torment children
New Lee Jinglei post reveals Wang Leehom’s brings thugs to trespass, torment children
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
"