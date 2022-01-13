Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 05:54
The USS Lyndon B. Johnson leaves tugboats behind as its head out to the Atlantic Ocean, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Phippsburg, Maine. The warship wa...
Spectators watch as the USS Lyndon B. Johnson passes Fort Popham on its way to sea, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Phippsburg, Maine. The warship was th...
A tug pushed the USS Lyndon B. Johnson at the mouth of the Kennebec River on its way to sea, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Phippsburg, Maine. The warsh...
Spectators watch the USS Lyndon B. Johnson travels down the Kennebec River on its way to sea, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Phippsburg, Maine. The wars...
Spectators watch the USS Lyndon B. Johnson travels down the Kennebec River on its way to sea, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Phippsburg, Maine. The wars...

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson leaves tugboats behind as its head out to the Atlantic Ocean, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Phippsburg, Maine. The warship wa...

Spectators watch as the USS Lyndon B. Johnson passes Fort Popham on its way to sea, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Phippsburg, Maine. The warship was th...

A tug pushed the USS Lyndon B. Johnson at the mouth of the Kennebec River on its way to sea, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Phippsburg, Maine. The warsh...

Spectators watch the USS Lyndon B. Johnson travels down the Kennebec River on its way to sea, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Phippsburg, Maine. The wars...

Spectators watch the USS Lyndon B. Johnson travels down the Kennebec River on its way to sea, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Phippsburg, Maine. The wars...

BATH, Maine (AP) — The last of a new class of warships departed a Maine shipyard Wednesday.

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson was constructed at Bath Iron Works and is the last in a class of three ships the U.S. Navy has described as the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers in its history.

The ship previously left for sea trials in late August. That was the first time it made it to the Atlantic Ocean.

The ship left for the trials 113 years to the day after Johnson was born. It was christened in 2019.