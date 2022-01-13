AP source: Panthers talk to Kubiak, Groh about OC vacancy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have interviewed Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team does not announce its interviews.

Both coaches were interviewed remotely. Finalists are expected to be brought in for in-person interviews.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady midseason with the offense struggling. The Panthers finished 5-12 and ranked 30th on offense in yards and 29th in points scored.

Kubiak has spent five seasons coaching at the NFL level, including the last three with the Vikings. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in February of 2021, replacing his father Gary Kubiak after he retired.

Groh has 21 years of coaching experience, including nine seasons in the NFL. He previously served three years as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator, helping them win a Super Bowl in 2017.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL