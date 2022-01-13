BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2596
|Down
|21
|Mar
|2595
|2610
|2550
|2559
|Down
|29
|May
|2625
|2640
|2588
|2596
|Down
|21
|Jul
|2643
|2651
|2604
|2611
|Down
|20
|Sep
|2630
|2650
|2607
|2614
|Down
|16
|Dec
|2629
|2636
|2594
|2602
|Down
|13
|Mar
|2594
|2615
|2579
|2583
|Down
|11
|May
|2574
|Down
|11
|Jul
|2588
|2588
|2569
|2569
|Down
|11
|Sep
|2563
|Down
|10
|Dec
|2560
|Down
|11