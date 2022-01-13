Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2596 Down 21
Mar 2595 2610 2550 2559 Down 29
May 2625 2640 2588 2596 Down 21
Jul 2643 2651 2604 2611 Down 20
Sep 2630 2650 2607 2614 Down 16
Dec 2629 2636 2594 2602 Down 13
Mar 2594 2615 2579 2583 Down 11
May 2574 Down 11
Jul 2588 2588 2569 2569 Down 11
Sep 2563 Down 10
Dec 2560 Down 11

Updated : 2022-01-13 05:48 GMT+08:00

