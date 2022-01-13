Alexa
4 hungry, thirsty men rescued from drifting boat near BVI

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 03:37
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that it helped rescue four men aboard a boat that apparently ran out of gas and was adrift for three days near the British Virgin Islands.

The agency said a French man and three Dutch citizens were traveling on a 30-foot boat called “Water Baby” from Anguilla to the Dutch Caribbean island of Saint Maarten.

The Coast Guard said a good Samaritan called for help late Tuesday afternoon and said the boat was located roughly 15 nautical miles from the British Virgin Islands. Authorities on that island helped rescue the men.

Officials said the men were exhausted, hungry and thirsty but in good health.

Updated : 2022-01-13 05:28 GMT+08:00

