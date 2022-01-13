Orioles moving LF fence back at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles are moving the wall in left field back as much as 30 feet in an effort to make Oriole Park at Camden Yards a bit easier on pitchers.

An Orioles spokesman confirmed the team's plans Wednesday, sharing an email sent to fans whose seats will be affected.

“For the start of the 2022 season, the distance from home plate to the left field wall will be pushed back as much as 30 feet, in varying increments at different points in the wall, and the height will raise approximately 5 feet,” the email said. “By pushing back the left field wall, we've created a playing field that is fair for both pitchers and hitters.”

Baltimore hit 122 home runs at home last year and 73 on the road. Orioles pitchers allowed 155 homers at home, compared to just 103 on the road.

“While Oriole Park will remain a hitter's ballpark, it will no longer be an outlier among the parks,” the email to fans said.

Last year's dimensions at Camden Yards were 333 feet to left and 364 to left-center. The fence was 7 feet high.

