Sabres sign Houser to shore up injury-depleted goalie depth

By Associated Press
2022/01/13 01:08
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban (47) blocks a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point during the second period of an NHL hockey game...

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres signed Michael Houser to a one-year, $750,000 contract and called up Aaron Dell from the minors on Wednesday to shore up their injury depleted goaltending ranks.

The signing comes with Buffalo adding goalies Ukko-Pekka Luukonen and Malcolm Subban to their injured list.

Luukonen is considered week-to-week after stopping seven of nine shots in the first period Monday before sustaining a lower body injury in a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Subban finished the game but has been diagnosed with what the team calls an upper-body injury that's expected to sideline him for at least a month.

Buffalo is already down two goalies. Craig Anderson is out indefinitely with an upper body injury and Dustin Tokarski is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19.

Houser was signed to an NHL contract after spending this season splitting time between Buffalo's minor-league affiliates in Rochester and Cincinnati. The 29-year-old made his NHL debut with the Sabres, going 2-2 in four games last season.

In separate moves, the Sabres re-assigned forward Jack Quinn, who made his NHL debut against Tampa Bay, and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester.

The Sabres are 0-4-2 in their past six and have won just three times in their past 20 (3-13-4). Buffalo plays at Nashville on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-13 02:48 GMT+08:00

