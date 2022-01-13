Chicago students back in classrooms with union vote ahead

A student wearing a mask sits in the lobby of Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school... A student wearing a mask sits in the lobby of Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)