Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 23:06
THROUGH JANUARY 11

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 28 1667 53 1.91
Frederik Andersen Carolina 23 1344 44 1.96
Keith Kinkaid N.Y. Rangers 1 60 2 2.00
Jack Campbell Toronto 27 1572 53 2.02
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1206 42 2.09
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 24 1448 52 2.15
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 29 1756 64 2.19
Jake Oettinger Dallas 11 595 22 2.22
Juuse Saros Nashville 30 1769 67 2.27
Antti Raanta Carolina 10 511 20 2.35
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 22 1300 52 2.40
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1172 48 2.46
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 25 1436 61 2.55
Braden Holtby Dallas 17 961 41 2.56
Linus Ullmark Boston 16 956 41 2.57
Jaroslav Halak Vancouver 8 440 19 2.59
Vitek Vanecek Washington 17 940 41 2.62
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 28 1660 73 2.64
John Gibson Anaheim 27 1634 72 2.64

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Juuse Saros Nashville 30 1769 20 9 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 29 1756 20 6 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 28 1667 18 6 4
Jack Campbell Toronto 27 1572 18 5 3
Frederik Andersen Carolina 23 1344 18 5 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 25 1436 17 3 3
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 24 1342 16 5 1
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 28 1660 15 12 1
Robin Lehner Vegas 27 1567 15 10 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 24 1419 15 8 1
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1206 15 4 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 27 1587 13 10 4
Ilya Samsonov Washington 20 1132 13 3 3
John Gibson Anaheim 27 1634 12 9 6
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 24 1448 12 7 5
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 20 1148 12 7 1
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 21 1143 12 8 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 24 1396 11 11 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 21 1260 11 7 3
James Reimer San Jose 20 1095 11 7 1
Linus Ullmark Boston 16 956 11 5 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1206 42 613 .936 15 4 2
Keith Kinkaid N.Y. Rangers 1 60 2 29 .935 1 0 0
Jack Campbell Toronto 27 1572 53 764 .935 18 5 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 28 1667 53 732 .932 18 6 4
Frederik Andersen Carolina 23 1344 44 576 .929 18 5 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 30 1769 67 870 .928 20 9 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 24 1448 52 654 .926 12 7 5
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1172 48 589 .925 8 7 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 29 1756 64 776 .924 20 6 3
Jake Oettinger Dallas 11 595 22 264 .923 8 2 0
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 22 1300 52 605 .921 10 8 4
Braden Holtby Dallas 17 961 41 469 .920 6 8 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 25 1436 61 691 .919 17 3 3
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 28 1660 73 806 .917 15 12 1
John Gibson Anaheim 27 1634 72 794 .917 12 9 6
Linus Ullmark Boston 16 956 41 451 .917 11 5 0
James Reimer San Jose 20 1095 49 534 .916 11 7 1
Jaroslav Halak Vancouver 8 440 19 205 .915 1 4 2
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 25 1402 67 722 .915 10 9 4

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 24 1448 5 12 7 5
Jack Campbell Toronto 27 1572 4 18 5 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 28 1667 3 18 6 4
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1172 3 8 7 5
Ilya Samsonov Washington 20 1132 3 13 3 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 30 1769 2 20 9 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 29 1756 2 20 6 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 24 1396 2 11 11 2
Jake Allen Montreal 23 1315 2 5 15 2
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 22 1300 2 10 8 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 22 1221 2 9 8 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1206 2 15 4 2
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 12 680 2 6 4 1
Daniel Vladar Calgary 9 549 2 5 3 1

Updated : 2022-01-13 00:56 GMT+08:00

