THROUGH JANUARY 11
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|28
|1667
|53
|1.91
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|23
|1344
|44
|1.96
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|2
|2.00
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|27
|1572
|53
|2.02
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|1206
|42
|2.09
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|24
|1448
|52
|2.15
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|29
|1756
|64
|2.19
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|11
|595
|22
|2.22
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|30
|1769
|67
|2.27
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|10
|511
|20
|2.35
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|22
|1300
|52
|2.40
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1172
|48
|2.46
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|25
|1436
|61
|2.55
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|17
|961
|41
|2.56
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|956
|41
|2.57
|Jaroslav Halak
|Vancouver
|8
|440
|19
|2.59
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|17
|940
|41
|2.62
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|28
|1660
|73
|2.64
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|27
|1634
|72
|2.64
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|30
|1769
|20
|9
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|29
|1756
|20
|6
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|28
|1667
|18
|6
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|27
|1572
|18
|5
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|23
|1344
|18
|5
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|25
|1436
|17
|3
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|24
|1342
|16
|5
|1
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|28
|1660
|15
|12
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|27
|1567
|15
|10
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|24
|1419
|15
|8
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|1206
|15
|4
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|27
|1587
|13
|10
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|20
|1132
|13
|3
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|27
|1634
|12
|9
|6
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|24
|1448
|12
|7
|5
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|20
|1148
|12
|7
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|21
|1143
|12
|8
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|24
|1396
|11
|11
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|21
|1260
|11
|7
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|20
|1095
|11
|7
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|956
|11
|5
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|1206
|42
|613
|.936
|15
|4
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|2
|29
|.935
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|27
|1572
|53
|764
|.935
|18
|5
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|28
|1667
|53
|732
|.932
|18
|6
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|23
|1344
|44
|576
|.929
|18
|5
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|30
|1769
|67
|870
|.928
|20
|9
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|24
|1448
|52
|654
|.926
|12
|7
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1172
|48
|589
|.925
|8
|7
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|29
|1756
|64
|776
|.924
|20
|6
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|11
|595
|22
|264
|.923
|8
|2
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|22
|1300
|52
|605
|.921
|10
|8
|4
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|17
|961
|41
|469
|.920
|6
|8
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|25
|1436
|61
|691
|.919
|17
|3
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|28
|1660
|73
|806
|.917
|15
|12
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|27
|1634
|72
|794
|.917
|12
|9
|6
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|956
|41
|451
|.917
|11
|5
|0
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|20
|1095
|49
|534
|.916
|11
|7
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Vancouver
|8
|440
|19
|205
|.915
|1
|4
|2
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|25
|1402
|67
|722
|.915
|10
|9
|4
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|24
|1448
|5
|12
|7
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|27
|1572
|4
|18
|5
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|28
|1667
|3
|18
|6
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1172
|3
|8
|7
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|20
|1132
|3
|13
|3
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|30
|1769
|2
|20
|9
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|29
|1756
|2
|20
|6
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|24
|1396
|2
|11
|11
|2
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|23
|1315
|2
|5
|15
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|22
|1300
|2
|10
|8
|4
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|22
|1221
|2
|9
|8
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|1206
|2
|15
|4
|2
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|12
|680
|2
|6
|4
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|9
|549
|2
|5
|3
|1