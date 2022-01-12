SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|27
|22
|3
|1
|1
|48
|102
|57
|Knoxville
|25
|20
|3
|0
|2
|42
|96
|51
|Quad City
|26
|16
|4
|2
|4
|38
|90
|65
|Fayetteville
|25
|17
|7
|1
|0
|35
|82
|59
|Peoria
|22
|13
|5
|1
|3
|30
|74
|52
|Roanoke
|23
|12
|6
|2
|3
|30
|67
|56
|Pensacola
|26
|13
|9
|3
|1
|30
|84
|77
|Evansville
|25
|13
|12
|0
|0
|26
|65
|68
|Birmingham
|26
|4
|18
|4
|0
|12
|59
|106
|Vermilion County
|22
|3
|17
|2
|0
|8
|37
|98
|Macon
|25
|3
|21
|0
|1
|7
|41
|108
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Knoxville 2, Huntsville 1
No games scheduled
Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.